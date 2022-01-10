Josh Radnor pays tribute to How I Met Your Mother co-star Bob Saget after his sudden death

Josh Radnor has paid tribute to his How I Met Your Mother co-star Bob Saget after his sudden death.

Bob, who narrated the hit series as the future Ted Mosby, was found dead in a hotel room in Florida on Sunday at the age of 65.

The actor’s cause of his death has not been made public.

Josh, who played the younger Ted on the show, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt tribute to Bob after the news of his death broke.

He wrote: “Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.”

“I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I’d be found out, kicked off set & sent home. When I’d run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he’d gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right.”

Josh continued: “This man that I’d delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character… I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were. (He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company.)”

“We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped. We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos.”

“Bob loved his daughters so much. He loved making people laugh. He never missed a birthday text. He raised millions of dollars for scleroderma research. He proved you could be funny and successful and kind.”

“There are people who leave the earth and you’re haunted by all the things you didn’t tell them, all the love that was unexpressed. Luckily that wasn’t the case with Bob. We adored each other and we told each other.”

“I’m endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days,” he added.

Bob, who is best known for playing Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House, was on a stand-up comedy tour at the time of his death.

The How I Met Your Mother narrator performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida the night before his death, and posted on Instagram after his gig.

He wrote: “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences.”

Bob continued: “Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

“A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung – And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s***. Peace out. ✌️”

The actor is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer – who he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.