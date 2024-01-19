Jorginho’s Irish fiancée Catherine Harding set to star in new reality show

Jorginho’s Irish fiancée Catherine Harding is set to star in the new reality show Married to the Game.

The Arsenal footballer ended 2023 on a high as he popped the question to his girlfriend last December.

The singer who hails from Tipperary will feature in the Prime Video reality show, which will be available to stream from February 23rd.

The series will feature footballers’ wives and girlfriends (WAGs) as they prepare for their big day.

The reality show will give viewers a behind-the-scenes insight into their wedding preparations and special day.

The pair who have reportedly been dating since 2020, share son Jax, 3, while Catherine is also mother to daughter, Ada, 8, who she co-parents with actor Jude Law.

Alongside Catherine and Jorginho, the six-part series will also follow the lives of Taylor Ward, wife of Man City Captain Riyad Mahrez.

Taylor and Ryad are set to share their journey as they move to Saudi Arabia where the winger now plays.

Other WAGS featured are Ash Turner, who is married to Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner, Sara Gundogan, wife of Ilkay Gundogan, who plays for Barcelona, and Sam Tarkowski, wife of Everton centre-back James Tarkowski.

The producers promise an “unprecedented glimpse into the lives of each of the women as they juggle work, family and home life, alongside their partners’ high-profile careers.”

As Catherine excitedly prepares to marry her fiancée, the singer recently took to Instagram earlier this month with a super sweet post for Jorginho.

Catherine shared a video of her daughter Ada singing a song dedicated to Jorginho at a party.

The Tipperary native wrote: “This song she wrote for you @jorginhofrello shows some of the reasons I adore you, admire you, and choose you every day to be my partner in this journey called life that we’re on together.”

“The person that you are is incredible, how you show your love and take care of the people around you is so rare and I feel so lucky every day to call you my… fiancé (that feels good ) hahahaha.”

“Thank you for loving me completely, and for loving our daughter completely who may not be biologically yours but feels the strength of your love every day in her life. I can’t wait to be your wife Mrs Frello. Te amo ❤️”