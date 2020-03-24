Jorgie Porter is returning to Hollyoaks – four years after quitting the show

Jorgie Porter is returning to Hollyoaks – four years after quitting the...

Jorgie Porter is returning to Hollyoaks – four years after quitting the Channel 4 soap.

The 32-year-old will reprise her role as Theresa McQueen, to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

A source told The Sun: “Jorgie is excited about the comeback and can’t wait to get her teeth back into her favourite role.”

“Bosses were keen to resurrect one of its most popular characters to draw in original viewers.”

Jorgie quit the show back in 2015, and her final scenes aired in March 2016.

Viewers haven’t seen Jorgie’s character Theresa since she left for Spain with her baby daughter Myra-Pocahontas.