Jordyn Woods plans to release debut ALBUM this year

The reality star was revealed on The Masked Singer

She’s best known for her role on Keeping Up With The Kardashians (and THAT Tristan Thompson scandal) but it looks like Jordyn Woods is now headed for a career change.

Viewers were left shocked when she was revealed on The Masked Singer, after being eliminated.

The popular music show revealed the 22-year-old had been in the kangaroo costume, belting out big hits.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jordyn said she hopes to get to the studio and record new music when the coronavirus pandemic is over, after appearing on the show.

“I have not been able to get to the studio,” she said.

“But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio, that is as soon as you guys will get (an album),” she admitted.

“Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I’m talking, like, as soon as possible.”

Kylie Jenner’s former BFF said singing for her was “more of a passion project”.

Jordyn admitted that close pal Jaden Smith, Will Smith’s son, has inspired her to start a music career.

“Jaden’s been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning,” she said.

“Last year when I was just in the house, I started writing and teaching myself how to play the piano and he’s one of the first people that was like ‘Jordyn, where’s the album?'”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!