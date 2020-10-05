Jordyn Woods is the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is now on the premium membership app

Jordyn Woods is the latest celebrity to join popular subscription app OnlyFans.

The LA star, who is best known for her appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, used to be Kylie Jenner’s best friend, before she was accused of getting with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Since leaving the show and ending her friendship with Kylie, Jordyn has gone on to sign lucrative commercial deals herself, and starred on US hit show The Masked Singer earlier this year.

Now Jordyn, 23, has signed up to the app, which netted former Disney star Bella Thorne $2 million in her first week.

The app is most commonly used to share sexy photos and videos, with many sex workers using the platform to send explicit videos, but now celebrities are using it as a way to provide exclusive content to fans.

“I didn’t hear about OnlyFans until the pandemic, and that’s because [of how] people talked about it [on social media], but I saw something different than what the normal person saw,” Jordyn told Complex Magazine.

“I saw a platform where I can authentically be myself and not be judged for it. Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot.

“Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s cause it’s hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative.”

“Even yesterday, I posted a photo that I still felt was tasteful and classy, put a little bit more out there just to really test the waters, and I got a lot of positive response, but I also got a lot of judgment.

“And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I’ve always wanted to show,” she added.

“I feel like OnlyFans was a platform [where] I could be a little bit different on [compared to] the rest of my platforms. And for me it was, “I’m not just doing it,” like I’m taking photos out of my phone and posting it.

“I have teamed up with one of my absolute favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion, who has created some of the most iconic photos. We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies.”

“There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done.

“I knew that because of everything I’ve gone through, I knew it could be very controversial and I could avoid the controversy. But to me, it’s about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there,” she admitted.