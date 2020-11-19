Jordan North returns to his ‘happy place’ as he attempts third I’m A Celeb Bushtucker trial

The radio DJ has become a fan favourite for trials

Jordan North took on his third Bushtucker trial of the series in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The radio DJ admitted he was “nervous” and “scared” after being voted again by the public for a terrifying challenge, which took place in an underground chamber.

‘Trapped Door’ saw Jordan lie flat on a trolley in the underground tunnel, using a rope to pull himself along to the different compartments, as he attempted to bring back stars for camp.

The 30-year-old used his now famous “happy place” line to calm his nerves, as hundreds of maggots, mealworms crickets and

cockroaches were thrown in on top of him.

Despite his fears, Jordan managed to win all twelve stars, meaning twelve meals for his campmates.

“I cannot believe I got 12 stars,” he admitted, “I’m chuffed to bits. I can’t wait to go back to the camp and tell the guys.”

The successful trial earned campmates a meal of squirrel, and despite their hesitations, they were pleasantly surprised by the dish.