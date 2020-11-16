Jordan North faces his fear of snakes in terrifying I’m A Celeb trial

The radio DJ went to his "happy place" during tonight's Bushtucker Trial

Jordan North faces his fear of snakes in terrifying I’m A Celeb...

Jordan North has faced his fear of snakes in a terrifying Bushtucker Trial on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The radio DJ was joined by EastEnders legend Shane Richie for tonight’s trial, after receiving the most votes by viewers at home.

‘The Viper Vault’ saw the celebs locked in underground chambers, where they were joined by the scaly creatures.

Ahead of the trial, a petrified Jordan admitted: “I genuinely don’t think I’ve ever been this scared in my entire life.”

Viewers were left unsure whether Jordan would pull out of the trial due to his obvious nerves, but the 30-year-old put on a brave face and went to his “happy place”.

Ant and Dec watched on unable to contain their laughter, as Jordan screamed his way through the challenge, insisting his campmate Shane kept talking to him to comfort him throughout.

Despite his fears, Jordan managed to complete the Bushtucker Trial, with he and Shane taking home nine stars for camp, which rewarded them with a meal of eel.

Crying real tears for @jordannorth1 rn. Those screams will be living in our nightmares tonight 💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TsiyRYRiO3 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 16, 2020

Unlucky for Jordan, viewers voted him in for yet another trial for Tuesday night’s show, where he will this time be joined by Coronation Street star Beverly Callard and popular presenter Vernon Kay.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs at the slightly later time of 9:15pm on Tuesday over on Virgin Media One.

Check out the best reactions to Jordan and Shane’s Bushtucker Trial:

The snakes in Jordans vault listening to him scream every 0.2seconds #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/olVMlcqgzg — Devon🧠 (@anxiousxpress) November 16, 2020

The snakes after hearing Jordan shout “happy place” for the ten billionth time #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/B6ZUFQ7mvX — therealcheekycharlie (@therealcheekyc1) November 16, 2020

Jordan tonight when he realises the public are going to vote for him to do every trial#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/PYEDBcYh4T — MB (@Enigmahimovic) November 16, 2020

Jordan walking down the steps on the way to his 10th trial in a row:#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/mdgN7WhPa4 — Lewis bullock (@LewisBullock0) November 16, 2020

Jordan to the British public after being voted to do the trial again#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/EjuMDaNbyg — Lotte Winter (Addison) |BLM|¹ᴰ|⁹⁴|💖❄🎅🏳️‍🌈 (@_Winter_Warlock) November 16, 2020