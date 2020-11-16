Jordan North appears petrified in sneak peek of I’m A Celeb Bushtucker trial

The radio DJ will join Shane Richie for tonight's gruelling trial

Virgin Media Television have released a sneak peek of tonight’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here Bushtucker trial.

On Sunday night’s show, Jordan North and Shane Richie were voted in by viewers to take part in ‘The Viper Vault’.

In the preview, Ant and Dec reminded the celebs that they do not have to do the trial, which would result in no meals for camp.

A terrified Jordan admitted: “I genuinely don’t think I’ve ever been this scared in my entire life.”

“I mean I don’t like flying and I feel nervous before I get on an airplane, but this…”

Shane is seen comforting his campmate, and asked him: “In fairness, do you have enough rice and beans?”

The clip appears to show underground chambers, with Ant and Dec explaining the stars “won’t be alone down there.”

Jordan has already got off to a rocky start on the show, after he was left physically sick with nerves before abseiling down a cliff.

“I can’t believe I was sick, I’ve only been here 5 minutes and I’m puking up already,” he admitted.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Monday on Virgin Media One at 9pm.