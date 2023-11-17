Jordan has been announced as the winner of Big Brother.

The popular series returned to our screens last month, with 16 new contestants moving into the famous house in a bid to win £100,000.

The show’s final took place on Friday, November 17 and aired on ITV1, ITV2 and Virgin Media One.

Your Big Brother 2023 winner is… Jordan! 🏆 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/i49QgNJSRI — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) November 17, 2023

Ahead of Friday’s final, five housemates remained in the competition: Jordan who placed first, Olivia who came second, Henry who finished third, Yinrun who came fourth, and Noky who placed fifth.

Matty was evicted in a surprise eviction twist on Wednesday night, just days before Friday’s final.

Henry Southan was the current favourite to win the 2023 series, after Yinrun was knocked off the top spot.

While Yinrun had been hugely popular with viewers over the past six weeks, Henry emerged as a new frontrunner this week.

The Sun reported that almost six million votes were cast since voting for the winner opened on Tuesday.

BetVictor spokesperson Sam Boswell said: “For the first time since the first week, we have a new favourite housemate to win.

“Henry’s odds have ended up much shorter than his initial 25/1 early in the series, and now he is the new favourite to win at 11/8.

“His bromance with Jordan has taken the main stage throughout the series, as the pair have been inseparable, but now he’s backed to go all the way!”

However, fans were shocked when he finished in third.