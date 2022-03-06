Jordan Conroy says it’s ‘very obvious’ which DWTS star Matthew MacNabb is dating

Jordan Conroy says it’s “very obvious” who his Dancing with the Stars co-star Matthew MacNabb is dating.

Last week, Matthew revealed he has been dating someone who he met through the RTÉ show, but kept the identity of his new girlfriend private.

The Love Island told the Irish Mail On Sunday: “I’ve been dating a few weeks now. It’s early days, so I want to keep it relatively quiet. But she does live in Dublin.”

“She is well known – we met through the show [DWTS],” he added.

Speaking to RSVP Live about the identity of Matthew’s mystery woman, rugby star Jordan said: “I think it’s quite obvious, he’s dropping way too many hints and them hints are very obvious.”

“I’ll let him reveal that but definitely if you put two and two together you should be able to get the answer.”

Matthew is paired with Dublin native Laura Nolan on the RTÉ show, who confirmed earlier this season that she is also seeing someone.

Meanwhile Jordan, who is paired with Salome Chachua, insisted he is “too busy” to date someone on the show.

The 27-year-old said: “I can see how it happens with the history of these dance shows for getting people together, because me and Salome spend day in and day out together.”

“We’ve grown so close as friends, she’s the most consistent woman I’ve seen in my life for four months straight, seven days a week,” he added.

Dancing with the Stars continues tonight on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.