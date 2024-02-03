Jonnie Irwin’s wife shares emotional tribute to her late husband and details his ‘cruel end’

Jonnie Irwin’s wife, Jessica Holmes has shared an emotional tribute to her late husband as she details his “cruel end.”

The Place In The Sun sadly passed away following a four-year battle with lung cancer.

The 50-year-old was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020 – one week after filming the popular show in Italy.

In a heartbreaking post to Instagram, Jessica wrote: “Good night my favourite. Thank you for everything. I will always love you. The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come.”

“It’s with all the the saddness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today. His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep.”

“He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys.”

“I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you.”

“Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end. It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this.”

“You gave so much time to others and touched everyone you met, I have never experienced anything like the effect you had on people.”

“I love you so much and forever proud of you xxx 💔”

The pair tied the knot back in 2016 and share three children, Rex, 5 and twins Rafa, and Cormac, 3.

Before the death of her husband, Jessica opened up to The Sun about finding love again.

The mother-of-three said at the time: “He couldn’t stop apologising. He kept saying ‘sorry’ over and over and I just kept telling him it wasn’t his fault.”

“I can think of the support I’ll need and that sort of thing but when it comes to me, my life is the boys.”

“That’s enough for me. That’s where my thinking stops. It terrifies me that I’m suddenly going to be in a house on my own, the sole adult with three young boys. The prospect of being a single mum and a widow is awful to think about,” she concluded.