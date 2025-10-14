Jonathan Ross confesses he hated filming Celebrity Traitors so much he’s warned friends AGAINST joining next series

Jonathan Ross has confessed he hated filming the Celebrity Traitors so much that he’s warned friends AGAINST joining the next series.

The 64-year-old claimed that he was still recovering from having to lie to his friends in the entertainment business to be a Traitor in the BBC One series.

The popular chat show host was chosen to be a Traitor, alongside Alan Carr and Cat Burns.

According to The Sun, Jonathan confessed he didn’t enjoy doing it, saying: “I know they’re already planning a second celebrity version.”

“I know because I’ve had two celebrity friends of mine call me and say ‘I’ve been approached — is it good to do, is it bad to do?’ So I’m giving them the benefit of my experience, which was I didn’t enjoy it.”

He continued: “I’m a Traitor, that’s why. I found the lying really wearing, it left me feeling increasingly uncomfortable.”

“We were lying all the time, because you’re sharing a car in with people in the morning, and even though we’re not supposed to be talking about the game but obviously some people do, so you’re lying then.”

“So you’re guarding this secret that you have and others know that someone has. You’re on the defence the whole time and you have to look people in the eye and lie,” he added.

Last Thursday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, where Sir Stephen Fry was about to cast his vote for the person he believed to be a traitor.

With three votes each, Niko Omilana and Kate Garraway were then the top two candidates to be eliminated.

Tameka Empson was not far behind with two votes, followed by Tom Daley with one.

Tomorrow, viewers will learn which of the Faithful contestants has been “banished.”