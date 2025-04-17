Jonathan Anderson confirmed as the new creative director of Dior Men

It has been confirmed that Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson has been appointed as the new creative director of Dior Men, following his departure from Loewe.

This news was revealed by the CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, at the luxury goods company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Paris.

Jonathan himself has now addressed his new role on Instagram by posting a photo of some striped fabric with the Dior label pinned on, and wrote in the caption: “Dior☘️.”

The Derry native spent the last 11 years as the creative director of the Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe before stepping down in March.

In January of this year, Kim Jones stepped down as artistic director for Dior Men, leading many to speculate that Jonathan would step into his shoes.

According to several outlets, including British GQ, Jonathan is expected to present his debut Dior collection in June at Paris Fashion Week.

The 40-year-old is credited with designing pieces for many A-list celebrities, such as Sabrina Carpenter – who donned one of his designs at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The icy-blue gown with a feather-lined train and fluffy detail embodied 1950s Hollywood glamour and was designed under the JW Anderson label.

The Espresso singer styled the dress with a backward pearl and diamond necklace, with her hair in a tight-curl to further honour old-Hollywood.

As well as spending his formative years in Ireland, he spent a lot of time in his family’s house in Ibiza and shared that the contrast in scenery took a play on his art.

The designer is also credited with collaborating with Harry Styles in creating a capsule collection entitled Pleasing X JW Anderson.

Both artists are respectfully known for their bold choices and use of vibrant colours, and worked together to create accessories, clothing, and nail polishes that reflect that.

Jonathan is also credited with designing pieces for other stars such as Jamie Dornan, Jennifer Lawrence, Anthony Hopkins, and Cate Blanchett.

His clothes have appeared at some of the biggest events in showbiz in recent years – notably the jumpsuit worn by Rihanna when she performed at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023.