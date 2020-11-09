Jonas Brothers star in brand new Netflix Christmas series

The Jonas Brothers are set to star in a brand new Christmas series coming to Netflix.

‘Dash & Lily’ is dropping on the streaming platform this week, and follows a cynical boy and an optimistic girl who trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City..

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will star in the eight-part series, which will see the popular band take to the stage in the snowy Big Apple to perform their Christmas song ‘Like It’s Christmas.’

Nick also worked as an executive-producer on the romantic comedy, which is based on a popular young adult book series.

The series was filmed last year prior to the coronavirus pandemic, with Nick admitting the show gives viewers a “really nostalgic and wonderful” look at the city.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show’s premiere, Nick said: “These characters are coming of age in a way, which is also really fun to see the insecurities that we all feel naturally as we kind of come into our own.

“But they play out into really adult themes in a really strong way so I’m so excited for people to see it. It’s the kind of feel-good programming we all need going into the holiday season.”

Dash & Lily joins Netflix on Tuesday, November 10.