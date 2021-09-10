Jonah Hill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend after splitting from his fiancée

The Hollywood actor has found love again

Jonah Hill has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend Sarah Brady.

The couple first sparked romance rumours last month, when they were papped RV shopping in Southern California.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Jonah shared a sweet selfie of him and Sarah on his feed.

He captioned the post, “Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady,” alongside a heart eye emoji.

The news comes almost a year after Jonah split from his fiancée Gianna Santos, after two years together.

At the time, PEOPLE magazine noted their break up was “amicable”.

The couple were first linked in August 2018, and their engagement was confirmed just over one year later in October 2019.