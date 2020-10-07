Jon Bon Jovi sparks confusion after claiming Bono was ‘threatened by Orangemen’ as a child

The U2 frontman grew up in Finglas, Dublin

Jon Bon Jovi sparks confusion after claiming Bono was ‘threatened by Orangemen’...

Jon Bon Jovi has sparked confusion after claiming that Bono was ‘threatened by Orangemen’ as a child.

The US singer made the claim in an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, where he discussed how different his upbringing was to that of the U2 frontman.

“Bono is probably right at my age, he’s a couple of months older I think. His upbringing was obviously very different than mine,” he said.

“I never had the Orangemen walking through my neighbourhood saying, you know, get the Catholic kid and beat him up.”

“You know I didn’t have any of that kind of turmoil in suburban New Jersey when you had a wonderful middle class upbringing with two hard working parents.

“So of course you’re writing the happy anthemic song,” he added.

The claim has left fans confused, as Bono grew up in Cedarwood Road in Finglas, Dublin – while the Orangemen were based in Northern Ireland.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “When was there an Orange Order parade in Finglas Dublin, where Bono grew up?”

Eh hardly…. Bono grew up in Dublin, I'd say the nearest he came to 'orange men" was seriously overdoing it on the St Tropez tan for early gigs! 😂😂 https://t.co/DkMXdFRniQ — Kym Kelly (LARK Mus Soc KILDARE) (@kymkellymusic) October 7, 2020

Bono, Larry and the Edge confront an orange man in Coolock in the 80s. pic.twitter.com/z3alOvXZBH — martinmcmahon (@williamhboney1) October 6, 2020

Bono. Orangemen in Dublin? Beating him up? I can't help thinking those little orange fellas were a bit lost, now. — The Wagnerian (@TheWagnerian) October 6, 2020

Goss.ie have contacted Bono’s rep for comment.

