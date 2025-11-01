Jon Bon Jovi opens up about his son Jake Bongiovi adopting baby girl with wife Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi has shared a new insight into becoming a grandfather for the first time.

In August of this year, the rockstar’s son Jake Bongiovi announced that he had adopted a baby daughter with his wife, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The couple, who tied the knot back in May 2024, have yet to publicly reveal their little one’s name.

A few months on from his granddaughter’s adoption, Jon Bon Jovi has now spoken out about the new addition to his family.

In an interview with Patrick Kielty on The Late Late Show, the 63-year-old was asked how he feels about being a grandfather.

“It’s really special. These are the chapters in life that you’re supposed to enjoy the most, and I am. It’s crazy to see the next generation, I’ve just gotten used to having the kids around, and now they’re bringing me kids!” he teased.

“It’s a lot of fun. Jake and Millie are doing great. My other son Jesse and his wife are expecting any minute now, so we’ll have two of them for the holidays,” the It’s My Life hitmaker praised further.

When asked if he will be on “lullaby duty”, Jon replied: “Right, and more importantly, I get the chance to spoil them rotten.”

On August 21, Jake and Millie surprised their fanbase when they announced that they had decided to adopt a baby daughter together.

In a statement released on Instagram, the young couple shared that they were “beyond excited” to become parents together for the first time.

Jake and Millie wrote: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.”

They continued: “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Jake and Millie concluded their message by adding: “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”