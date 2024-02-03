Jon Bon Jovi gives fans exciting insight into his son Jake’s upcoming wedding to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi gave fans an exciting insight into his son Jake’s upcoming wedding to Millie Bobby Brown.

The Livin’ On A Prayer singer was named this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year for his contributions to music and philanthropy.

On Friday, a ceremony and tribute concert was held in the rockstars’ honour at the Los Angeles Convention Center, ahead of the upcoming Grammy Awards tomorrow night.

When asked whether he would perform at the nuptials of the couple, who got engaged in April 2023, he told People Magazine: “Yes, definitely.”

Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to the rockstar’s son on the 11th of April last year.

The Stranger Things star, 19, has been dating her 21-year-old beau since 2021.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share the happy news, the actress wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍”

Jake also shared photos of him and Millie on the beach after his proposal, and wrote: “Forever 🤍”

Millie and Jake went Instagram official with their romance in November 2021, after sparking romance rumours earlier that year.

Prior to her romance with Jake, Millie dated social media star Jacob Sartorius.

The former couple announced their split in July 2018.