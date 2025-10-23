Jon Bon Jovi confirms he’s ‘100% healed’ for new tour after risky vocal cord surgery

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken out for the first time about going back on tour after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

Bon Jovi – consisting of members Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, John Shanks, Phil X, Everett Bradley, and Hugh McDonald – announced yesterday that they will be embarking on their ‘Bon Jovi Forever Tour’ next year.

The performances will kick off in New York next June, before moving to Edinburgh and London. Bon Jovi will also be playing Dublin’s Croke Park, where they will be taking to the stage on August 30.

The ‘Forever’ tour will be Bon Jovi’s first tour since Jon underwent major surgery on his vocal cords. The 63-year-old had an implant fitted on the outside of his vocal cords in 2022, to prevent one cord from further damaging the other.

Following the band’s exciting tour announcement, Jon has now opened up about what it means to him to be returning to the stage.

Speaking at a press conference at Croke Park, the ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ hitmaker joked that his operation and recovery “sucked”.

“I had a massive surgery, with no idea that the recovery was going to be so long,” Jon admitted.

“But I never lost faith that it would eventually get back to what it needed to be. It was just a big surprise to me, I didn’t know what was happening,” he continued.

“But I’m 100 percent healed now, and that’s why I can come back and say we’re playing Croke Park,” Jon praised further.

The beloved singer also revealed that his wife’s Irish roots continue to be a reason for his return to Ireland.

Detailing that she has ancestral connections in Cork, Jon noted: “I’ve always jokingly said that my children are Irish. My wife is Irish, I’m still aspiring to be Irish. That’s why I keep coming back.”

Bon Jovi’s Croke Park date will mark their first performance at the stadium since 2006. The band last toured Irish shores almost six years ago, when their sold-out ‘This House Is Not for Sale’ tour came to the RDS in June 2019.

Tickets for the ‘Bon Jovi Forever Tour’ will go on pre-sale on Tuesday, October 28 at 9am, before general sale on Friday, October 31 at 10am.