JoJo Siwa’s mother hints at REAL reason behind stars’ shock split with Kath Ebbs

JoJo Siwa’s mother has appeared to hint at the REAL reason behind the Dance Moms stars shock split with Kath Ebbs, following her exit from the Big Brother house.

During the shows final, the Dance Moms star came in third place after spending the show growing a rather intimate relationship with housemate Chris Hughes.

The 21-year-old had confessed while on the show, that she believes she identifies as queer, rather than lesbian, and had been in a relationship with non-binary influencer Kath Ebbs while in the house.

However, just hours after the final, Kath revealed that they had been dumped by the 21-year-old, and many theorised her close friendship with Chris Hughes was the catalyst.

Now, JoJo’s mother, Jessalynn, has reposted a video that theorised JoJo ended her relationship with Kath in order to discover herself and that it wasn’t about Chris.

In a Reddit forum, someone said: “Did you see JoJo’s mum reposted this?? Implying the break up wasn’t related to Chris but about JoJo finding herself.”

In the video the TikToker said: “Kath has removed the video of JoJo Siwa and I’ll tell you why.”

“I don’t think JoJo has split up with Kath because of Chris… And that’s the kind of narrative that Kath is trying to put across. JoJo has broken up with Kath because JoJo doesn’t know who she is. She’s figuring out herself. She went into that relationship when she shouldn’t have, in my opinion.”

On Monday, Chris and JoJo sat down for their first tv interview since leaving the house and broke their silence on their rumoured romance.

When asked if her relationship with Chris, effected her decision to split with her partner, JoJo replied: “Obviously we’re close, obviously we’re tight.”

Chris continued: “But our friendship, it’s hard to explain, it’s just a really strong bond between two people, which is just a strong friendship. And I think you can have like a soulmate friendship. I think that’s a thing. And to me, it’s like that energy of where it’s not like the standard friendship that you have with your friends, but it’s still a friendship.”

“We are friends and it’s just nice. I found it strange because it was such a strong friendship, but having someone in there to go through an experience like that and have someone there every day when you’re emotional, when you’re down, when you’re happy, that was beautiful. That is a genuinely like an amazing thing.”

Ben Shepard cut to the chase, asking JoJo if she would like the friendship to become romantic, to which she replied: “He’s a gorgeous boy, look, he’s a great guy. It is platonic. We have a lot of fun together.”

“Life is life. And I don’t know any future of anything, but I’m really grateful for our dynamic that we have and our bond that we have and whatever life does, life will do,” JoJo confessed.