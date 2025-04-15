JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes punished for ‘breaking fundamental rule’ in the Big Brother house

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been punished for breaking a “fundamental rule” in the Big Brother house.

While their close friendship on the show has been subject to speculation, the pair have now been reprimanded for “communicating in secret”.

During tonight’s episode, Big Brother gathers the housemates in the living room, and says, “This is Big Brother. Before you entered the house, the rules regarding attempting to communicate in code or write messages were clearly explained to you…”

“Today, that rule was broken. At 1:59am in the bedroom, JoJo wrote messages on Chris’ hand in secret. Chris gave JoJo his hand and said, “you can write it out’. JoJo then wrote on Chris’ hand and said ‘It makes sense, think about it’.”

Big Brother says, “Chris and JoJo, stand up.”

JoJo says, “I solemnly swear, put my hand on a bible, it had nothing to do with nominations.”

Big Brother says, “Chris, JoJo, you have broken a fundamental rule of the Big Brother house and you will be punished. You have communicated in secret so from now on your conversations will be anything but…”

Big Brother adds, “JoJo, Chris, until further notice you are only permitted to speak through a megaphone for all to hear.”

Speaking in the bedroom, Ella says, “I told you they’ve been having secret conversations.”

Daley then says, “But that’s not a punishment, that’s a punishment for us. They’re laughing because they’re annoying us.”

Angellica says, “Big Brother likes to put a cat amongst the pigeons,” and Danny replies, “A cat amongst the pigeons? That’s two massively loud hyenas amongst a flock of doves.

Daley then claims, “You know it’s part of the plan. Every time they get a punishment and all that, they get the airtime.”

Since entering the house, JoJo and Chris have become close friends, often seen cuddling in bed with Chris stroking JoJo’s back.

This has led viewers to question their relationship, with some fans targeting JoJo’s partner Kath Ebbs with cruel messages on social media.

However, others have maintained that their relationship is purely platonic.

One fan commented, “Why can’t people see Chris and jojo are platonic , people really do try to see the sex in everything #CBBUK.”

Another added: “Before people get weird people that are friends like chris and jojo are allowed to have platonic intimacy and it doesn’t need to be s/xual or even romantic #CBBUK.”

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother will be a Live Eviction, and either Patsy, Jack or Trisha will leave the house.