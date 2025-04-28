JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes break silence on rumoured romance in first TV interview since CBB

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have broken their silence on their rumoured romance following their appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

The pair struck up a close friendship on this years reality show, but many viewers believed their friendship was more romantic than platonic.

However, at the time of filming, JoJo was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs and claimed her partner “won’t care” as she shared a bed with the Love Island star.

However, shortly after the final episode, Kath revealed in an Instagram video, that they had been “dumped” at the afterparty.

Now, speaking on This Morning, the pair have addressed their rumoured romance.

When asked if her relationship with Chris, effected her decision to split with her partner, JoJo replied: “Obviously we’re close, obviously we’re tight.”

Chris continued: “But our friendship, it’s hard to explain, it’s just a really strong bond between two people, which is just a strong friendship. And I think you can have like a soulmate friendship. I think that’s a thing. And to me, it’s like that energy of where it’s not like the standard friendship that you have with your friends, but it’s still a friendship.”

“We are friends and it’s just nice. I found it strange because it was such a strong friendship, but having someone in there to go through an experience like that and have someone there every day when you’re emotional, when you’re down, when you’re happy, that was beautiful. That is a genuinely like an amazing thing.”

Ben Shepard cut to the chase, asking JoJo if she would like the friendship to become romantic, to which she replied: “He’s a gorgeous boy, look, he’s a great guy. It is platonic. We have a lot of fun together.”

“Life is life. And I don’t know any future of anything, but I’m really grateful for our dynamic that we have and our bond that we have and whatever life does, life will do,” JoJo confessed.

The interview comes just a day after the pair appeared in good spirits as they enjoyed a tennis match.

In a picture posted to X, captioned: “JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes were at my club earlier lol,” the pair could be seen enjoying the sunshine and carrying tennis equipment.

Just hours after the outing, Chris re-shared a snap of the pair enjoying dinner out with Chris’ friends to his Instagram story.

The outing came just days after JoJo’s partner Kath Ebbs shared the shocking news that they had been “dumped,” at the wrap party.

Just hours after the show had wrapped, Kath took to Instagram, confirming the split and claimed they were dumped at the afterparty.

In a lengthier version of her original statement, JoJo’s ex-partner Kath went into further detail about the split, stating “everything we saw transpire, the emotional cheating, the crossing of boundaries and the questioning of our relationship on national television was not fabricated.”

They continued: “In terms of Mr Christopher, I have opinions, I’m not going to say them now, in terms of their relationship, that’s their journey, enjoy.”