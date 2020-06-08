Johnny Ward says he needs to ‘find himself’ before dating again – after Emily Barker split

Johnny Ward says he needs to ‘find himself’ before dating again –...

Actor Johnny Ward has admitted he’s not ready to return to the world of dating – after splitting with his former Dancing With The Stars partner Emily Barker.

The couple, who met on the RTE series, went public for the first time at the Gossies 2020 back in January, but announced their break up in March, just as lockdown began.

Now the Fair City star has admitted he hasn’t been looking into online dating since hte split, and has been focused on working on himself during isolation.

“Online dating, ah no. Do you know what, I’ve used the Zoom thing just like people I’ve worked with for quizzes and stuff, same with House Party, but not dates no,” he told Dublin Live.

“I’m just too newly single and I think that is something that, before I do all that I have to remember who I am and find myself before I jump into anything again,” he explained.

Meanwhile the Love/Hate actor admitted he has been taking a break from his career, after realising he was using work to stay busy, and to avoid grieving over the death of his father last year.

“My plan was to take a break from January until Coppers [The Musical] just because the last, I suppose since DWTS I didn’t really stop, I just kept going. And I was grieving and I was down over my father.

“And I just camouflage grief with work and it is a good thing to do but it does catch up with you in the end,” he explained.