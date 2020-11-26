Johnny Depp’s Fantastic Beasts 3 replacement has been confirmed

Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp for his role in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Warner Bros. announced the news in a press release on Wednesday, revealing that the Danish actor would take over the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

Production for the third instalment of the franchise has begun near London, with the film’s release date set for July 15, 2022.

Mads is best known for his roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Hannibal and Casino Royale.

Earlier this month, Johnny told fans he was “asked to resign” from his role as Grindelwald – after losing his libel trial against The Sun.

The actor sued The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers over a 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater” – based on allegations he abused his ex Amber Heard.

Months after the high-profile trial took place over three weeks in July, a judge ruled against Johnny earlier this month.

Days later, Johnny told fans he would no longer appear in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the actor wrote: “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty.”

“I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”