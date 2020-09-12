Johnny Depp thanks fans for their support after defamation trial against Amber Heard is delayed

The actor is seeking damages against his ex-wife

Johnny Depp thanks fans for their support after defamation trial against Amber...

Johnny Depp has thanked his “loyal” fans for their support, after his defamation suit against Amber Heard was delayed on Friday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is currently suing his ex-wife for defamation, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While Johnny’s name was excluded from the piece, his legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her”.

A trial was set to take place early next year – but on Friday it was pushed back until May 3, 2021, by Circuit Chief Judge Bruce White in Fairfax County, Virginia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deadline, the judge told both their attorneys: “Right now, the Virginia Supreme Court has not authorized us to conduct jury trial.”

After hearing the news, Johnny posted a video of himself writing at his desk on Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Hello All! I just wanted to thank you all once again for your constant and loyal support throughout many long and interesting episodes of my life…”

“I am only here because of you — and I’m only here for you!!! All thanks and love to you for all, JD.”

Johnny’s defamation suit against Amber is separate to his ongoing libel case against The Sun newspaper.

The actor launched a libel suit against The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers, after they published an article in 2018 that labelled him a “wife beater”.

The case led to a three-week High Court trial in July, which shed light on Johnny and Amber’s rocky marriage – which came to an end in 2016.

In court, the 57-year-old vehemently denied being physically abusive towards his ex-wife, but NGN defended the article’s publication by trying to prove that he was.

The libel case is expected to reach a verdict any day now.

Amber filed for divorce from Johnny in 2016, one year after the couple tied the knot.

At the time, the actress obtained a temporary restraining order against him, and alleged that he was verbally and physically abusive towards her – claims Johnny has vehemently denied.

The pair eventually settled their divorce out of court in August 2016, and issued a joint statement which read: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

The actress reportedly donated her share of the divorce settlement, about $7 million, to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

