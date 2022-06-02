Johnny Depp spotted leaving Newcastle pub after winning defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp was spotted leaving a pub in Newcastle on Wednesday night, after winning his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

A jury of five men and two women found the actress guilty of defaming Johnny in an op-ed for the Washington Post, which was published in December 2018.

The jury also awarded the actor $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages.

After the verdict was announced at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, Johnny was spotted at The Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle with Sam Fender.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is rumoured to be in the city ahead of an appearance on stage with guitarist Jeff Beck at The Sage Gateshead this evening. It comes after Johnny thanked the jury for giving him his “life back”.

For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside 👍🏻⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j73jjiSiop — Darren Williams (@DazWilliams) June 1, 2022

He said in a statement: “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.”

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me.”

“It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.”

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

“I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up.”

“I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

“I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth.”

Johnny concluded his statement by adding: “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

The former couple’s court battle at the Fairfax County Circuit Court came to an end last Friday after six weeks.

Johnny, 58, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

In response, Amber countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

In her countersuit, the actress claimed she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s former lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax”.

Regarding her countersuit, the jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to Amber, but $0 in punitive damages.

In response to the jury’s guilty verdict, Amber said in a statement: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.”

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”

“It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously. I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.”

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly,” she added.

During their deliberations, the jury worked through a special verdict form, which contained 24 questions relating to Johnny’s suit against Amber, and 18 questions relating to her countersuit against him.

Both needed to prove the statements were defamatory.

To win compensatory or punitive damages, the jury needed to find the statements were made with actual malice.

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In court, the 58-year-old said the allegations he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Amber was present in court for the reading of the verdict, but Johnny was watching from the UK – where he has been performing for the past three days with Jeff Beck.

Before the verdict was announced, a rep for Amber slammed Johnny’s decision not to appear in court.

They told TMZ: “Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.