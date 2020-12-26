Johnny Depp shares sweet Christmas message with Shane MacGowan

Johnny Depp has shared a sweet Christmas message with Shane MacGowan.

The Hollywood star marked the festivities by posting a black-and-white photo with the Pogues frontman on St. Stephen’s Day.

Along with the photo, the 57-year-old wrote: “This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead.”

“Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD. X” the actor signed off.

The photo was taken on the set of the 2020 documentary ‘Crock of Gold – A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowen’, by photographer Greg Williams.

A host of stars appeared in the film, which was released in Irish cinemas earlier this month, including Johnny, Bono, Nick Cave and Gerry Adams.

The flick offers a look into the life of the talented singer, who brought one of the most beloved Christmas songs – The Fairytale Of New York – to life.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Crock of Gold – A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowen deep dives into the life of the tortured Irish vocalist, best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues, who famously combined traditional Irish music with the visceral energy of punk rock.

“Featuring unseen archival footage from the band and MacGowan’s family, as well as animation from legendary illustrator Ralph Steadman, Julien Temple’s rollicking love letter spotlights the iconic frontman up to his 60th birthday celebration, where singers, movie stars and rock ’n’ roll outlaws gather to celebrate the man and his legacy.”