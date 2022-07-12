Johnny Depp reaches settlement in 2018 assault lawsuit

Johnny Depp has reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault involving a crew member on the set of his 2018 crime thriller, City of Lies.
According to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and Gregg “Rocky” Brooks reached a settlement just weeks before they were set to go to trial in LA on July 25.
Judge Holly J. Fujie postponed the upcoming trial until January 5, 2023 due to the settlement.
The filing did not reveal the specifics of what Johnny must do in order to fulfil his end of the agreement, however, if he complies, the case will be dismissed.
The alleged altercation between the two men occurred on April 13, 2017.
In court documents obtained by people in July 2018, the ‘City of Lies’ crew member alleged the actor became angry when he told him they only had one more shot while filming a scene.
Gregg then allegedly sought the protection of an LAPD officer.
He said in the complaint that Johnny followed him and allegedly punched him twice in the ribs after screaming, “Who the f**k are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.”
The actor then allegedly said he’d give him “$100,000 to punch me in the face right now” after Gregg didn’t react to the punches.
He claimed that Johnny was eventually removed from the set by his bodyguards.
The settlement comes nearly two months after Johnny’s high-profile defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.
Following a six-week trial and 13 hours of deliberations, the jury sided with Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages, and a further $5 million in punitive damages.
However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the State of Virginia’s legal limit, resulting in total damages of $10.4 million awarded to Johnny.