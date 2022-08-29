Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs

Photo: WENN.com
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was projected on stage dressed as MTV’s famous Moon Man astronaut mascot.

The 59-year-old joked that he “needed the work”.

The actor told the crowd he was available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need… anything.”

He added: “Oh, I’m also a dentist.”

Later, Johnny said: “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the fucking music, shall we?”

The awards show appearance comes after his victory in the multimillion dollar lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us