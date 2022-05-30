Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at Jeff Beck concert in the UK after Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck concert in England over the weekend.

As he awaits the verdict in his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor stepped out on stage in Sheffield on Sunday to perform ‘Isolation’ with Jeff.

The duo also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ and Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’.

'isolation' by johnny depp and jeff beck screaming inside pic.twitter.com/QnISINk0R4 — alex / justice for johnny depp (@jdeppfxnn) May 29, 2022

The performance came just two days after lawyers for both Johnny and Amber delivered their closing arguments at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on Friday.

Judge Penney Azcarate has given the case over to the seven-person jury, who will resume deliberations on Tuesday.

Johnny, 58, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

In response, Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

During the six-week long trial, the actress detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

The 58-year-old has said the allegations he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.

You can read the biggest bombshells and revelations from the trial here.