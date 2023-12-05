Johnny Depp leaves sweet message of condolence for Shane MacGowan

Johnny Depp has left a sweet message of condolence for Shane MacGowan.

The actor and The Pogues frontman had been friends for over 30 years.

Last year, Shane and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke publicly backed Johnny during his defamation battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Shane MacGowan through the years. pic.twitter.com/1b9UnfYDsG — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) November 30, 2023

In a message written in the condolences section of rip.ie, Johnny penned: “Shane, my friend in life and in whiskey.”

“May the wind be at your sails. Keep River company and all our brethren who passed way before their time.”

“I’ll never forget your support the last few years chum. LOVE Always, JD — Johnny Depp.” Shane sadly passed away on November 30 at the age of 65. In a statement, his family said: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan. Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side.” “Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family. He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice, family and a large circle of friends. “Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time.” The late 65-year-old will be laid to rest this Friday, December 8, in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary near the family farm where he grew up.