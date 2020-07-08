Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife Amber Heard after she mocked his Winona Ryder tattoo

Johnny Depp has denied slapping Amber Heard after she mocked his tattoo tribute to his ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star took the witness stand today for day two of his libel trial against News Group Newspapers, over an article that labelled the actor a “wife-beater”.
In court today, the 57-year-old was questioned over accusations he slapped his ex-wife “more than once” after she laughed at his “Winona Forever” tattoo.
Johnny previously had the words “Winona Forever” inked on his arm in tribute to his former girlfriend, but he had the inking changed to “Wino Forever” following the couple’s split in 1993.
Sasha Wass QC, representing NGN, questioned the actor over claims he had hit Amber in March 2013 after she laughed at his tattoo.
In response, Johnny denied allegations he slapped Amber “three times”, claiming he never hit her.
“That is not correct. That’s not true. It did not happen,” he told the court this morning.
When Ms Wass told the court that Johnny allegedly broke down in tears, apologised and said he would never hit Amber again, he responded: “I did not hit Ms Heard.”
Ms Wass then told the court that Amber tried to help Johnny with his drink and drug issues, but in response Johnny claimed Amber never tried to help him – and actually encouraged him to drink and take drugs.
He said: “There were many times in our relationship early on where not only did she chop the cocaine with a razor blade into lines she would take the cocaine on her fingers and rubbed it into her gums. My eyes have seen it.”
The actor denied he was ever violent towards his ex-wife, and has accused her of abusing him during their marriage.
Johnny’s former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder are expected to give evidence in the trial via video link.
The libel case against The Sun is set to last three weeks.
