Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife Amber Heard after she mocked his Winona Ryder tattoo

The actor has taken the witness stand for day two of his libel trial against The Sun

Johnny Depp has denied slapping Amber Heard after she mocked his tattoo tribute to his ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star took the witness stand today for day two of his libel trial against News Group Newspapers, over an article that labelled the actor a “wife-beater”.

In court today, the 57-year-old was questioned over accusations he slapped his ex-wife “more than once” after she laughed at his “Winona Forever” tattoo.

Johnny previously had the words “Winona Forever” inked on his arm in tribute to his former girlfriend, but he had the inking changed to “Wino Forever” following the couple’s split in 1993.

Sasha Wass QC, representing NGN, questioned the actor over claims he had hit Amber in March 2013 after she laughed at his tattoo.

In response, Johnny denied allegations he slapped Amber “three times”, claiming he never hit her.