Johnny B gushes about ‘amazing’ girlfriend Shauna Lindsay after opening up about GAA catfish scandal

Johnny B of The 2 Johnnies has gushed about his “amazing” girlfriend Shauna Lindsay, after opening up about the GAA catfish scandal.

Last year, the radio presenter shared how he was catfished online by a woman posing as ‘Cora O’Donovan’ during two bombshell episodes of his podcast.

The Tipperary native has since started dating model and influencer Shauna, which Goss.ie exclusively revealed in August.

During his appearance on The Fellas podcast this week, Johnny opened up about his experience of being catfished.

The podcast host explained the whole story to listeners, as he called on social media sites like Instagram to introduce proper verification processes.

After divulging the details, Johnny said: “I have a girlfriend now who is amazing. I hate to say it but she’s better looking than ‘Cora’. So it all worked out.”

Goss.ie exclusively revealed Johnny and Shauna were dating in August, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

An insider told us at the time: “After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone.”

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

The Limerick model has since admitted they met after connecting on Instagram.

After a follower asked how she met Johnny during a Q&A on Instagram in January, Shauna confessed: “We met as every other modern day love story would begin – the DMs.”

Johnny and Shauna’s romance came just weeks after the story of the GAA Catfish, which aired on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, went viral.

Across two episodes, Johnny revealed he had been the victim of a catfish, who he named ‘Nikki’ to protect her identity.

In a story that shocked the nation, Johnny detailed how himself and a number of inter county GAA players were all fooled by the same woman.

As well as running his hugely popular podcast alongside Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon, they also both host drivetime radio show Drive It With The 2 Johnnies on 2FM.