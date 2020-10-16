John Legend posts emotional tribute to Chrissy Teigen: ‘I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown’

John Legend has posted an emotional tribute to his wife Chrissy Teigen, following the loss of their baby boy.

On Wednesday night, the 41-year-old dedicated a performance of his hit song ‘Never Break’ to Chrissy at the Billboard Music Awards.

The singer has since posted a video of his performance on Instagram, alongside a touching tribute to his other half.

John wrote: “This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

“I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world.”

“We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility,” he continued.

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.”

“We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

John wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know.”

“More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone.”

“I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families,” he added.

Earlier this month, Chrissy and John announced the loss of their baby boy, who they named Jack, just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

In a devastating Instagram post, the TV personality shared photos of her and John mourning the loss of their son in hospital.

She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.”

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Chrissy continued: “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.”

“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she added.