John Legend opens up about falling out with Kanye West

John Legend has opened up about his fallout with Kanye West.

In an interview with the New Yorker, the 43-year-old explained he ultimately severed ties because he backed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election instead of the rapper.

“I don’t feel like politics should be everything in your relationships, and your relationships with people shouldn’t only be determined by who they voted for,” John said.

John continued: “But I do believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously that will affect your friendships.”

“I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t.”

“But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters.”

“I don’t know what will happen [with Kanye] in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him and I supported Joe Biden. It’s up to him whether he can get past that.”