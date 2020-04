The MMA coach shared a sweet photo to announce the news

John Kavanagh announces he’s going to be a dad for the first...

John Kavanagh has announced he is set to become a dad for the first time.

The MMA coach, who trains Conor McGregor, as well as SBG gyms around the country, revealed the news in a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of their dog Valco with his long-tine love OrlaghHunter holding her baby bump, John also revealed the gender of their soon-to-be bundle of joy.

“My boy with my soon to be boy,” he captioned the pic.