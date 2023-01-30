Joey Essex ‘confirms’ romance with Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer

Joey Essex appears to have confirmed his romance with his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

During Sunday night’s show. hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield asked the pair about speculation they are dating in real life.

Holly said: “You’re like a real life Sandy and Danny out there, have you got something you want to tell us, you two?”

Joey, who skated to a Grease track for Musicals Week, replied: “Danny and Sandy are getting on pretty well, if you know what I mean.”

Holly then asked if Joey and Vanessa are “going steady”, to which Joey replied: “Of course, always steady.”

Phillip then asked: “Are you confirming this?” to which Joey said: “I’m not confirming anything.”

Holly then announced the pair as: “Joey Essex and his skating-slash-real life partner Vanessa.”

It comes after a source told The UK Sun: “They’ve certainly got close very quickly but maybe it’s no surprise – Vanessa is stunning and Joey has always been a charmer.”

“As soon as he was paired up with her those who know him reckoned he’d fancy her like mad, and he’s clearly not wasting any time making a move.”

Another source previously told the publication “Joey and Vanessa have grown close incredibly quickly.”

“Right now they have managed to keep everything professional but it’s safe to say they are both super flirty,” the source continued.

“They are going to spend a lot of time together over the next few months due to rehearsals so it’s easy to see how romance could blossom.”