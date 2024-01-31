Joe Wicks announces baby news

Joe Wicks has announced he and his wife Rosie are expecting a baby.

The Body Coach shared the happy news with his 4.7m Instagram followers last night.

The 36-year-old also revealed that Rosie, 33, is already 20 weeks pregnant.

In the sweet snap shared by the fitness guru, the couple can be seen happily smiling together as Rosie cradles her bump and Joe holds their one-year-old daughter Leni in his arms.

The 36-year-old captioned the post: “Baby number 4 incoming 👶🏼 ❤️😍 #20weeks🤰”

A host of famous faces took to the comment section to congratulate the couple on their exciting news.

Singer Olly Murs wrote: “Aww amazing guys.”

JLS singer Marvin Humes commented: “Wow you ain’t messing about geezer!!! Big congrats to you all! Beautiful family”

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana said: “Such fabulous news x so happy for you both xxx”

Joe thanked his followers last night for their messages of support and congratulations following the announcement.

Sharing a picture of their pet cat, the body coach wrote: “Good night everyone☺️ Thank you for the messages of congratulations for the new baby 👶🏼”

The couple are already proud parents to Indie, 5, Marley, 3, and Leni, 1.

Joe and Rosie have been together since 2016 and tied the knot in a stunning picturesque ceremony in 2019.

Last July, the current father-of-three revealed he and his wife decided to pull their daughter Indie out of school opting to homeschool her instead.

Joe said he and Rosie, who plan to have six children, are aiming to do at least one year of home-educating at their £4 million Surrey mansion.

Joe explained their decision in an Instagram post: “There’s really nothing more to the decision than we just love being together as a family and want to spend more time with the kids while we can,”

Joe continued: “She had a great year in reception but we have always loved teaching the kids at home and want the freedom to travel more and explore the world.”

“She might go to school next year. We have no idea long term but want to do at least a year of home educating.”