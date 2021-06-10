The actor is expecting another baby with Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash shares his excitement over becoming a father again

Joe Swash has shared his excitement over becoming a father again.

On Wednesday night, his fiancée Stacey Solomon announced that they were expecting their second child together.

Taking to Instagram today, the 39-year-old wrote: “Thank you all for your kind messages. I love Stace and our boys so much. I honestly can’t wait.”

“I already love you so much little one…,” he added.

The couple, who are set to wed this summer, welcomed their first child, a son named Rex, on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, and Joe shares 13-year-old Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey announced her pregnancy on Wednesday, after suffering a number of miscarriages.

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram Story, the Loose Women panelist wrote: “Sorry I’ve been so quiet… But we have something we are excited to share with you. I feel nervous for so many reasons.”

“For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle… It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times.”

“We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already.”

“For a while now I’ve felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn’t even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don’t even like to write it).”

“But yesterday we went to check what was going on… And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy. We honestly couldn’t believe it.”

Ad

“So we told the boys and we’ve spent yesterday and today finishing the Wendy house ready to welcome a new pickle into our lives.”

“Boys we are so so so excited for you all. You’re already the most incredible brothers we could have ever imagined raising.”

Stacey also shared a sweet family photo on her feed, which showed Zachary holding a sonogram.

She captioned the post: “We are growing another pickle 👶🏻 We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance.”

“We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)