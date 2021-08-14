Joe Swash reveals the real reason he postponed his wedding to Stacey Solomon

The couple were supposed to tie the knot in July

Joe Swash reveals the real reason he postponed his wedding to Stacey...

Joe Swash has revealed the real reason he postponed his wedding to Stacey Solomon.

The couple got engaged last Christmas, and were planning to wed this July.

But after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child, they decided to wait until next year.

During a Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked: “Are you and Stace getting married before baby arrives?”

The former EastEnders actor replied: “I would marry her tomorrow. But we both wanted to wait until next year that way all of the kids can be there.”

“Couldn’t not have our flower girl there could we,” he added.

Joe also revealed they’re yet to pick a name for their daughter.

“We’ve just got no clue what to call her,” he confessed. “But hopefully when she’s here we will just know. Any ideas let me know.”

Stacey and Joe, who got engaged last Christmas, are already parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous..