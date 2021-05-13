Joe Swash recalls his ‘awkward’ proposal to fiancée Stacey Solomon

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve

Joe Swash has recalled his “awkward” proposal to fiancée Stacey Solomon.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, and are hoping to tie the knot this summer.

During an appearance on Celebrity Juice, Joe opened up about how he popped the question.

The former soap star admitted: “The proposal was a bit awkward as well. I thought it would be really nice.”

“I thought I’d do it on Christmas Eve and I took her into the forest and I got a lady to put loads of flowers out.”

“When I took her through the forest, she seen the flowers and went, ‘aww, I think someone’s died over there’ cause it was all white flowers.”

“I went to her, ‘oh come, let’s have a look and pay some respects.'”

Stacey announced her engagement via Instagram, writing at the time: “To the moon and back bub. I have no words ”

The couple are planning to tie the knot at their £1.2million home in Essex, with Joe recently letting slip their wedding date on live TV.

