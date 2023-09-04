Joe Jonas ‘subtly responds’ to reports he’s set to divorce Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has been spotted wearing his wedding ring on stage, amid reports he’s set to divorce Sophie Turner.

On Sunday night, TMZ reported that the couple were set to end their four-year marriage, after Joe recently retained a divorce lawyer.

But just hours later, the singer was seen wearing his wedding ring during the the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Austin, Texas.

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show tonight in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/edDtvPmNko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2023

The sighting comes after TMZ claimed the fan favourite couple were headed towards a divorce, after six months of “serious problems”.

The singer and the Game of Thrones actress recently sold their Miami mansion, and in recent weeks Joe has been spotted out without his wedding ring.

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The pair share two children – a three-year-old daughter named Willa and another daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, that they welcomed last year.