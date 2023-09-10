Joe Jonas shuts down speculation surrounding his split from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has shut down speculation surrounding his split from Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers star, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, on Tuesday – stating that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

The former couple later addressed the “speculative narratives” surrounding their breakup in a joint statement shared to Instagram.

They wrote: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

In a video taken by a fan at a Jonas Brothers concert over the weekend, Joe said: “If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it ok?”

“Thank you everyone for the love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

It comes after multiple news outlets quoted “sources close to the couple” who painted Sophie as a partier who felt trapped in their marriage.

Meanwhile, Joe was painted as a devoted father, as insiders claimed he has been solely caring for their two daughters Willa, 3, and DJ, 14 months, while on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

Earlier this week, MailOnline reported that Sophie “felt trapped” in her marriage to Joe and “isn’t ready” for the settled life her husband wanted.

A ‘friend’ told the publication: “Sophie feels like she’s only just waking up to what her life and reality really is.

“She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.”

“She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she’s feeling trapped. She’s the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children.

“Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she’s lost as a young person. He (Joe) wants a more settled life but she’s not ready for that because she feels that she’s not even had a teen or young adult life,” the insider added.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.