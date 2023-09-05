Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

It’s all over…

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, after four years of marriage.

According to Today, the Jonas Brothers star filed the papers in Miami Dade County earlier today, stating that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

On Sunday night, TMZ reported that the couple were set to end their four-year marriage, after Joe recently retained a divorce lawyer.

The singer and the Game of Thrones actress recently sold their Miami mansion, and in recent weeks Joe has been spotted out without his wedding ring. Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. The pair share two children – a three-year-old daughter named Willa and another daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, that they welcomed last year.