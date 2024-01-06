Joe Jonas confirms new romance after Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas has confirmed his new romance with former beauty queen Stormi Bree.

After rumours started swirling about their relationship, the pair were spotted on a romantic ski trip to Aspen in Colorado this week.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Jonas Brothers star looked smitten with the former Miss Teen USA on a chairlift.

The news comes just months after Joe announced his split from Sophie Turner.

The former couple were married for four years, and share two daughters together – Willa, three, and Delphine, 19 months.

In September, they released a statement to Instagram confirming: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

While Joe is back on the dating scene, Sophie has also found love again with British aristocrat Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson, the future Viscount Cowdray.

The couple were first linked in November, when Sophie was seen wrapping her arms around Peregrine, whose family are said to be worth £224 million, in Paris.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Their split later took a messy turn when the Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit against Joe at the US District Court in New York, petitioning for the return of their two daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, to her native England.

In October, Sophie and Joe reached a temporary custody agreement, and later released a joint statement about their co-parenting dynamic.

They told Page Six: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

After reaching this agreement, Joe filed to dismiss his petition for dissolution, which he filed in Miami.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.