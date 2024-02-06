Joe Garratt causes chaos in the Love Island: All-Stars villa ahead of recoupling

Bombshell Joe Garratt has caused chaos in the Love Island: All-Stars villa ahead of tonight’s recoupling.

Monday night’s show saw two new bombshells Jess and Eve Gale enter the villa alongside Joe.

A “major” islander is set to be dumped from the villa tonight as the new bombshells get first choice in tonight’s recoupling.

A TV insider told The Sun: “One person ends up being single and is sent home straight away.”

“It came as a huge shock to everyone, the person is such a big part of the villa – there were a lot of tears.”

“It’s another brilliant episode that will keep fans gripped after the recent drama.”

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, bombshell Joe was seen kissing Molly in a challenge, before Georgia S cheekily asked if that was their first time locking lips.

As we reported on Monday, Joe and Molly have kissed in the past, which could cause trouble for her and Tom Clare, who’s she’s currently coupled up with.

After kissing Molly in the game of dares, Joe pulls her for a chat and asks: “How are things going with you and Tom?”

Molly says: “Yeah, good. We’ve not obviously closed off from one another…we’ve not had that conversation.”

The next day, Joe pulls Arabella for a chat and says: “Obviously I think you’re a very attractive girl, there is no denying that. That’s why we flirt and stuff. Obviously, you find me attractive too, which is great.”

Arabella says: “Have I ever said that?”

Joe quips back: “No, but I can tell, which is awesome.”

Chilling on the day beds, Joe gets a text: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling where Jess, Eve and Joe will pick first. #FeelsBeforeFriends #MainCharacterEnergy”

Joe says: “Keep your girls close, boys.”

Toby says: “The power, Joe, is all on these shoulders here.”