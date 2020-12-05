Joe Exotic reaches out to Kim Kardashian in desperate bid to get out of prison

The Tiger King star is hoping to be pardoned by President Donald Trump

Joe Exotic has reached out to Kim Kardashian, in a desperate bid to get out of prison.

The Tiger King star is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, after he was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill his rival Carole Baskin.

Despite his conviction, the former zoo owner has maintained his innocence, and he’s hoping Kim will help him get out of jail.

According to The Sun, Joe has penned a handwritten letter to the reality star, begging for her support.

The letter reads: “I know you have never met me and may never want to. However, I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart.”

Over the past year, Kim and her legal team have helped free multiple inmates through the First Step Act, a bill which aims to reduce mandatory minimum prison sentences and reintegrate inmates into society.

The bill was passed after Kim famously met with US President Donald Trump in May 2018, to discuss pardoning 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offence.

Kim’s meeting with Trump was successful, and Alice was released from prison just a few days later, after being granted clemency.

In the letter, Joe asks Kim to “take 10 minutes” out of her schedule to personally call President Donald Trump, and have him consider his 252 page pardon.

He continued: “I’ve lost 57 years of work, my zoo, animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying, and I’ve been taken away from my husband who I love dearly.”

“Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I’m a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn’t do.”

Joe’s friend Theresa McKeown said: “Joe believes she would truly care if she knew what he is going through right now.”

“That’s why we came up with the idea of writing this letter and having his attorney to send it to her attorney.”

“The letter comes from his heart and is a plea for help. His time is running out, his health is not good.”

“He thinks she will help because of her interest in helping wrongly convicted people. This would be Joe’s quickest chance of freedom – we think a pardon is imminent.”