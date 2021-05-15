Joe Exotic pleads for a pardon after sharing cancer diagnosis

Joe Exotic has once again pleaded for a pardon from President Joe Biden, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 58-year-old is currently serving a 22-year sentence, after he was convicted of trying to hire a hitman to kill Carole Baskin, who is the founder of Big Cat Rescue.

The former zoo owner, who is also serving time for a host of animal abuse charges, shared his cancer diagnosis on social media.

John Phillips has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores… pic.twitter.com/pPbaGcPYwA — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) May 14, 2021

He wrote: “John Phillips [Joe’s lawyer] has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer.”

“The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.”

Joe said he didn’t “want anyone’s pity” but begged for a pardon from “President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General”.

“Make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food,” he added.

“Thank you for all the love and support from all over the world. I love you all. Wish me luck…#JusticeForJoeExotic #TigerKing #JoeExotic @JohnPhillips.”