Joe Duffy reveals his salary details amid RTÉ payments controversy

Joe Duffy has candidly revealed details of his salary, amid the RTÉ payments scandal.

Last week, it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

On Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the suspension of RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes, who has since resigned from her role.

The earnings of RTÉ’s top presenters will now be subject to an external review to see if their reported salaries are actually correct.

After Ryan Tubridy, the highest earners are Joe Duffy, Claire Byrne, Ray D’Arcy and Miriam O’Callaghan.

Joe returned to host Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, where he addressed the ongoing scandal.

The broadcaster got candid with his listeners, as he disclosed that his RTÉ pay of €351,000 is composed of €300k for radio, and €51k for TV projects.

Joe said: “I’ve been never been offered, never rejected, never received, never been involved in any outside… the figures that are on my contract are the exact figures I receive.”

The presenter also joked that nobody would want to sponsor Liveline given it has broadcast criticism of pretty much everyone.

Joe spoke out after Claire Byrne also shared her current salary on her RTÉ Radio 1 show today.

The RTÉ star said she wanted to be “transparent” with her listeners, and told them: “I’ve never sought, been offered, or discussed any kind of commercial or side deal. No other payment exists, or has ever existed beyond my published fee.”