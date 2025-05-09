Joe Duffy reflects back on his career on Late Late Show: ‘It’s a gift and a privilege’

Joe Duffy has reflected back on his career at RTÉ spanning across 37 years on the Late Late Show this evening, saying that “everyone has a story.”

Yesterday, the 69-year-old confirmed his retirement from RTÉ, while sharing that “Liveline is now open” when signing off the programme.

Sitting down with host Patrick Kielty, Joe explained that Liveline has been a “gift” and a “privilege.”

He began: “I’m leavin’. Well, many reasons I’m of an age at this stage – I am younger by the new pope by 135 days. Remember!”

“The one thing you’re guaranteed with Liveline is that you’ll always hear voices from all over the country. You’ll hear different reactions, different stories… Everyone has a story. We’re just so radio literate here in Ireland.”

“People just come on and they yap away […] Radio has been around for 100 years. Next year ia the 100th anniversary – I was there. I was only in short trousers.”

The Dublin-native believes that now is the time for Liveline to have a “new voice.” “People will invigorate it again and I don’t regret a single day.”

“I love getting the calls off people that are upset. Or they feel they’ve been ripped-off or they’ve been badly treated.”

“Now, that’s just the internal RTÉ calls,” he joked which was met with a laugh and a handshake from Patrick.

In 1989, Joe joined RTÉ originally as a radio producer and came to prominence as a reporter on the Gay Byrne Show.

He presented programmes such as Soundbyte before taking over Liveline in 1998.

In his 27 years as the host of Liveline, both Joe and the show itself have become national institutions, with the programme frequently having some 400,000 listeners.

RTÉ’s Director General, Kevin Bakhurst, said in a statement: “Whether breaking stories like the first powerful moments of the 9-11 attacks in the US, or helping the nation navigate the often heart-breaking challenges of a global pandemic, Joe Duffy’s Liveline doesn’t just have its fingers on the pulse, it is the pulse of the nation.”

“Joe navigated controversies, unearthed scandals, exposed scams, fought misinformation and shone a light on topics long ignored, from historical abuse to the menopause and healthcare reform. Joe was always the guide, never the story. His journalistic insights were perfectly in balance with his human instincts, and Liveline under Joe became both a sanctuary for those seeking justice, and a public square of which Joe was in full control.”

“Joe Duffy is an icon of broadcasting, and will be hugely missed by his listeners, his colleagues, and all who picked up the phone to the nation’s hotline. I’d like to wish Joe all our best for his retirement and extend my warmest wishes to June and to Joe’s family. He might be hanging up on the Liveline, but our loss is surely his family’s most welcome gain.”

Patricia Monahan, RTÉ’s Director of Audio has described Joe as a “true legend of Irish broadcasting.”

“The contribution he has made to RTÉ and Liveline cannot be overstated. Joe’s ability to connect with listeners, to create a safe place for them to discuss both difficult and light-hearted topics and most importantly to listen to and hear them is unique.”

“Our airwaves will be lesser without him, but we thank him for being part of our daily lives for so long and wish him and his family well for his next chapter.”

He will present his last Liveline on his final last airing on Friday 27 June.